BASEBALL: Eagles drop three to Franklin County

The East Jackson baseball team was handed another sweep in region play, losing three times to Franklin County last week as the Eagles’ losing streak grew to 11 games.
None of the games went past five innings.
East Jackson fell 17-0 in five innings in Game 1 last Tuesday (April 4) as Franklin County’s Blake Wehunt threw an abbreviated perfect game and Connor Williams belted a second-inning grand slam.
Franklin County, did most of its offensive damage in the second inning with seven two-out runs, including Williams’ grand slam.
Wehunt struck out 10 Eagle batters en route to his perfect game.
The teams’ Friday night doubleheader at Franklin County followed similar storylines with East Jackson losing 16-3 and 10-0.
The Eagles were scheduled to begin a series with first-place Morgan County this past Tuesday and will host the Bulldogs for a Friday night doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. East Jackson wraps up its season with an April 18 home game against Chestatee at 6 p.m.