BASEBALL: Dragons get back on track with win over St. Pius

Though not necessarily in a must-win situation, the Jefferson baseball team earned itself a much-needed win.
The Dragons (15-8, 6-4) beat St. Pius X 6-2 at home on Monday, rebounding from a pair of losses to Oconee County on Friday and Saturday.
“After the rough weekend we had — Friday and Saturday — it’s good to get back on the winning side of things,” coach Tommy Knight said.
The Dragons will face St. Pius X again today (Wednesday) on the road at 5 p.m. and then at home on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. to close the series.
With the win, Jefferson kept pace with Madison County in the Region 8-AAAA standings as the two remained tied in second place. The Red Raiders beat first-place Oconee County 8-2 on Monday as the Warriors’ lead in the region dwindled to one game.
Brandon Trefren threw four innings for the win against St. Pius X, surrendering seven hits but allowing just one run. He walked one and struck out two. Logan Garner worked the final three innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and one unearned run. He struck out three batters.
“Trefren didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but Logan Garner came in and threw the ball very, very well,” Knight said. “I’m very proud of what he did for us tonight.”
Jefferson led 3-0 before St. Pius X scratched across its first run in the fourth inning. The Dragons jumped ahead 5-1 with two more runs in the fifth. Each team scored a run in the sixth.
Carter Evans went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Other leading hitters were Zac Corbin (2-for-2, RBI) and Lane Watkins (2-for-4, RBI).
“We hit with runners on base, which we didn’t do the last two games at all,” Knight said. “When you get them on, you’ve got to figure out a way to get them in and today we were able to do that.”
