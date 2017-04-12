BASEBALL: Panthers suffer costly doubleheader sweep

The Jackson County baseball team went into Friday night aiming for a sweep of Monroe Area, but instead found itself on the losing end of a key series.
The Panthers (14-11, 5-7) dropped both ends of Friday’s doubleheader – losing 9-4 and 4-2 – as the Purple Hurricanes took two of three games from them last week.
Jackson County, which began a series with Hart County this past Tuesday, entered the final week of region play having lost four of its last six games. The Panthers stood in fourth place in Region 8-AAA as of Monday, just one game ahead of Monroe Area. The top four teams in the region advance to state.
“We’re fighting for our lives,” coach Jonathan Gastley said following Friday’s doubleheader. “We’ve got to have better approaches at the plate. We’ve just got to do a better job overall. It’s just very frustrating at the moment.”
Jackson County is bidding to reach the postseason for a fifth straight year but was unable to distance itself from Monroe Area in the region standings in dropping last week’s series. The Panthers opened with a 12-2 victory over Monroe Area last Tuesday on the road, but couldn’t duplicate that effort in either game on Friday.
For the rest of this story, see the April 12 edition of The Jackson Herald.
