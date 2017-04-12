Braselton officials are working to rid a neighborhood of what one council member called the “green monster house.”
The Braselton Town Council approved on Monday moving forward with a court order to demolish the unfinished house at 2344 Northern Oak Drive if the new owner doesn’t apply for a building permit within 30 days.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of The Braselton News.
Unfinished ‘nuisance’ house may be demolished in 30 days
