Mayberry to council: Be cautious who you appoint as planners

A former Braselton Town Council member has some advice for the current council: be careful who you appoint to the Braselton Planning Commission.
During citizens’ comments on Monday, Richard Mayberry urged the council to “seriously consider” who it appoints or reappoints to the commission this summer.
He said it may not be improper to appoint someone in real estate to the commission, but “it’s a perception thing.”
Mayberry’s comments may stem from several recent votes, including the controversial annexation and rezoning for a warehouse on Hwy. 124 at Davis Street. Edd Price, a planning commission member, owned that property and recused himself from the vote.
Price also had to recuse himself on several recent votes concerning the Highpointe Development on Hwy. 211 at Thompson Mill Road.
“When there’s members of the commission who can’t vote, it’s highly disappointing,” said Mayberry.
Also during citizens’ comments, Mayberry asked the council to review its master plan and again urged a moratorium on warehouses.
