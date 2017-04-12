A couple years ago, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Billy Sunday Birt received a visit in prison from his son and grandson. He sat down and told them about the night he killed a man in Texas.
As he glanced down at his shaking hand, Birt said the man had a similar shake. He said he didn’t want to kill him, but he went through with it because he was contracted to do it.
After glancing back at his shaking hand, Birt turned to his grandson and said, “When this hand shakes, who do you think it is that I think about?”
He then repeated a line his mother said to him as a child often from the Bible.
“You will reap what you sow, seven-fold, good or bad, and before you leave this earth, you will pay for everything you’ve done and then your life will be judged.”
Billy Sunday Birt, a Barrow County native and the leader of the local notorious “Dixie Mafia,” died last week at Ware State Prison in Waycross. He was 79.
A funeral was held Tuesday.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of The Braselton News.
Local ‘Dixie Mafia’ leader Birt dies in prison
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry