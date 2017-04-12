Meth trafficking suspect ‘should have put it in dog food’

A man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in Braselton is apparently regretful of his hiding place.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Alec Jose Soler and Crystal Janiece Graves for a window tint violation and trafficking in illegal drugs.
The two were pulled over for having too dark of windows and officers smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. Graves admitted to smoking some earlier but said there wasn’t any in the vehicle.
Soler also denied having anything in the vehicle and consented to a search.
Small pieces of marijuana were found in the floorboard.
Inside the trunk where the spare tire is stored, officers found a plastic bag that felt “crunchy” like rock candy. Officers said it appeared to be methamphetamine.
The two were arrested and transported to jail. Officers later reviewed the patrol car surveillance video and heard Soler say, “I’m f***ed” and that he couldn’t see his daughter.
“I should have put it in the dog food, I’m trafficking state to state,” he reportedly said, before apologizing and asking himself what he had done.
