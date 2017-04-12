Mary Conwell (04-11-17)

COMER - Mary Ellen Whitmire Conwell, 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at the Gentiva Hospice Unit at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Conwell was born in Eatonton, Ga. on April 18, 1934, the daughter of the late William Benjamin Whitmire and Jenny Folds Whitmire. She graduated from Hart County High School Class of 1951 and was a homemaker. Mrs. Conwell was a member of David’s Home Church in Comer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Powell Douglas Conwell, Sr.; and a sister, Loretta Seymour.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Jenny Conwell, Danielsville, William and Beverly Conwell, Comer, and Stephen Conwell, Athens; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Bobby Fountain, Royston, and Sandra and Scott Strickland, Danielsville; grandchildren and spouses, Adam Conwell, Erica and Bill Roqemore, Sabrina Strickland and Spencer Strickland; and sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Kenneth Seymour, Brunswick.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, with Bishop Tim Lamb and the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the David’s Home Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. The family is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William and Beverly Conwell at 673 Transco Road, Comer, GA.
Pallbearers will be Adam Conwell, Chris Piller, Todd Smith, Alex Sentelle, Joe Wallace, and Dale Maxwell.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Ladies of Faith at David’s Home Church, c/o Lisa Maxwell, at P.O. Box 84, Bowman, GA 30624, David’s Home Church. c/o Beverly Conwell, 673 Transco Road, Comer, GA 30629, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruitfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
