Baseball: The Leopards will host Oglethorpe County this Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Golf: Both the boys’ and girls’ teams play at Rabun County on Thursday at Kingwood Country Club. The boys’ All-Area Sectional Tournament is this Monday at Hard Labor Creek.
Soccer: Both the boys’ and girls’ teams compete today at Stephens County. They are both at home this Friday in the teams’ final region game of the year against Social Circle.
Track and Field: The 8-AA region championships are April 19 and 21.
Upcoming BCHS games
