Baseball: Leopards eye spot in playoffs with wins in region this week

The Banks County High School baseball team’s 2017 season is now in a “make-or-break” scenario.
This week, the Leopards (9-14) play their final three region games of the season. The games will determine if the Leopards move onto the Class AA state tournament or if the season will come to an end on April 21.
The Leopards traveled to Rabun County on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time. The Leopards’ last win came six games ago against Rabun.
They will host Oglethorpe County this Friday in a doubleheader (5 and 7:30 p.m.).
“We’ve got to win some games,” head coach Tom Kelley said after last Friday’s loss to Ola. “I don’t know exactly what we’ve got to win.
“We’ve just got to win. If we win, we’ll be in the playoffs and we’ll have a postseason berth. Once you get into the postseason, anything can happen.”
Kelley didn’t specify one area the team needs to improve upon as the critical region games loom. Instead, he wants the team to have an attitude of refusing to lose and refusing to fail.
“If they can do that, just refuse to lose, then they’ll take care of it,” he added. “That’s what we’ve got to do.
“It’s not just one thing: hitting, pitching fielding, it’s refuse to lose, and that’s all there is to it.”
Banks is 5-4 in Region 8-AA and sit in third place, one game ahead of Rabun. Oglethorpe County is in fifth place at 3-6.
