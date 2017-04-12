A Madison County woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on Neese-Commerce Road.
Shirley Massey, 67, Commerce, passed away at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained in an accident around 12:55 p.m. on Neese Commerce Road near Planter Gunnell Road.
Massey was traveling toward Hwy. 106 in a Ford Escape when she drove through a curve and struck a tree, according to Madison County Coroner Julie Phillips. Phillips said it’s likely that Massey suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident.
Madison Co. woman dies in Tuesday accident
