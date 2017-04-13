BOC says family can’t keep pigs on two-acre lot on Nowhere Road

A Madison County family that has kept pigs on their residentially zoned two-acre piece of property for 17 years has 90 days to get those animals off the property after neighbors complained that the smell of the pigs is a nuisance and interfering with their lives and property values.
County commissioners voted 3-2 to deny a request by Russell and Terry Tankersley to rezone their 2.14 acre property on Nowhere Road from R-1 (residential) to R-R (rural residential). Commissioners Lee Allen, Theresa Bettis and Jim Escoe voted to deny the application, while Tripp Strickland and John Pethel voted against denial.
County planning commission chairman Wayne Douglas, who resigned Monday (see related story), told the commissioners that the pigs are maintained in a small barn on the property. A complaint was filed against the Tankersleys, which required that the animals be removed or that the property be rezoned to allow the pigs to stay. Douglas said the home is in a low-density area where agriculture is wanted. The planning commission recently voted 4-1 that the board of commissioners approve the request.
Terry Tankersley addressed the board, saying that she and her husband purchased the property in 1996. She said they both showed livestock as children and they wanted to give their children the same opportunity. She said when they brought a pig to the property from a church auction, they assumed that was fine because they were in such a rural area.
“We had no clue in zoning what you could or couldn’t have; we just looked around our area and there are pastures and cows and horses and chicken houses and various things,” said Tankersley. “So, that was a misunderstanding on our part.”
Tankersley said the pigs have been a wonderful part of their home life and have given their kids and others a chance to learn about agriculture and taking care of animals. She said they started out with a dirt pen, but they worked hard and saved money and upgraded to concrete pens, which are cleaned daily.
Tankersley said the family doesn’t have the money to put into a new farm or facilities. The family now keeps up to a dozen pigs on the property.
“Our heart and soul is in that barn,” said Tankersley. “We raised our kids there and nieces and nephews and we invite people and work with kids…I ask that you support us and vote to approve us.”
Several people spoke against the pigs on the two-acre property. They said the smells are terrible and force them to stay inside when they’d rather be outside. They said they worry about water runoff from the pigs getting into their well water.
Neighbor Jerris Henderson said the smell of the pigs is awful and that it can’t be good for his health or for others.
“If it’s approved I want all of y’all to come out and eat on my back porch one time,” said Henderson. “It stinks so bad, you can open your door and when you come in, you have to spray to get the scent out of there.”
Henderson said he has lived on his property for 38 years, much longer than the Tankersleys. He said if they had moved there first, then he wouldn’t have said anything. But he said it wasn’t fair for them to move in and hurt his way of life and property value.
“If they can’t afford to go buy another place, I can’t either,” he said.
Neighbor Sharon Yen said she dealt with the pigs while the Tankersley kids were growing up.
“But now it’s getting ridiculous,” she said. “It’s disgusting. We can’t have outdoor get-togethers and my grandchildren don’t want to play outside.”
Commissioner Lee Allen made the motion against the rezoning request. He said he saw both sides and sympathized with the Tankersleys, but he said the area is close to Athens and moving more toward residential use.
“Your pursuit of happiness stops where theirs begins,” said Allen. “Twelve pigs on two acres is too many.”
Commissioner Tripp Strickland noted that he majored in ag education and he felt the contribution of the Tankersleys to the ag community couldn’t be ignored.
“I watched these boys grow up and I’m proud of them,” he said, before voting against denial. “I think this family would cut back on the number of pigs. I hate to see this go away for their children.”
Commissioner Theresa Bettis said the Tankersleys are an upstanding family, but she said couldn’t vote for the rezoning.
“I feel this is even more of a reason why we need that ag center,” said Bettis, adding that she hopes the planned center can move forward to provide more youth ag education opportunities.
