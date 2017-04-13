The Barrow County Board of Education heard a lot of numbers in the first half of its “budget training” meeting Tuesday, learning the tentative 2018 budget would use about $3 million of the district’s reserves.
However, the board dealt with cooperation, or lack of cooperation, among local governments and better marketing of itself in the final part of the session.
The BOE heard the first details of the fiscal year 2018 budget during its called meeting.
The tentative budget includes a deficit of nearly $3 million.
The budget projects receiving $115,254,724 in revenue and spending $118,230,730. Another $635,600 could be included in the budget, also to come from the system’s reserve funds.
That would mean using about $3.5 million in reserve money and would leave a balance of about $6 million.
The board’s meeting Tuesday was the beginning of public discussions about the budget. A work session for the budget is scheduled Tuesday, April 25.
A first vote on the general fund is planned for the May 2 board meeting.
Public hearings are scheduled at the central school office at 10 a.m. June 8 and 6 p.m. June 15.
The fiscal year 2018 starts July 1.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Tentative school budget would use $3 million in reserve funds
