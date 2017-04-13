Besides a rough first inning, Tanner Still had a marvelous day on the mound, in the field and at the plate to lead Bethlehem Christian Academy to a 4-2 victory over Trinity Christian, Sharpsburg in a GISA Region 1-AAA matchup.
Still gave up a pair of runs in the first, but Bethlehem Christian soon took a 3-2 lead and Still extended it with a home run in the sixth to set up the victory.
“That was a great game; we pitched fantastically, we got timely hits and played good defense,” BCA coach Matt Nicks said. “It seems like every time we play, it’s a one- or two run-game and always going down to the last inning. That’s always fun.
“The guys played great, and we were energized from the first pitch all the way to the end, I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played.”
BCA (4-13-1, 2-3 region) allowed Trinity’s second batter Jake Elrod to reach first base on an error. He was driven in by the pitcher Jake Estes, who later crossed home plate to give the Lions an early 2-0 lead.
The Knights host Dominion Christian at 4:30 p.m. today before resuming their region schedule Tuesday at Loganville Christian.
For more on Tuesday's game against Trinity, see the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: BCA's Still hits home run, delivers solid pitching performance, records outfield assist in region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry