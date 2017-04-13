Baseball: Doggs take first two games against Apalachee

Thursday, April 13. 2017
Winder-Barrow improved to 23-2 on the season Wednesday, beating Apalachee 4-2 in the second game of a three-game GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA series.
The Bulldoggs (23-2, 11-0 region) also beat Apalachee (4-18, 2-9) on Monday 7-0 behind a complete-game shutout from Daniel Buice.
The teams finish up their series Friday at Apalachee with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.
For more on Monday's game, see the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Old Website

