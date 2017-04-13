Soccer: Apalachee sweeps Winder-Barrow

Thursday, April 13. 2017
For the first 28 minutes of Friday’s match, it looked like the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow teams might be heading for a repeat of March 17, when they played regulation and overtime scoreless before the Wildcats pulled out a win in penalty kicks.
But the Wildcats quickly struck for a pair of goals in less than two minutes and added two more in the second half en route to an easy 4-0 victory over their crosstown rivals in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
In the girls match, Apalachee also played staunch defense and got goals from Xitlali Martinez and Keiry Bonilla in a 2-0 win.
The Lady Wildcats finished region play at 6-4 and will go into the state playoffs as the third seed from Region 8. Winder-Barrow finished winless in its region slate.
See the full story in the April 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Old Website

