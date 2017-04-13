WINDER - Barbara Ann Webb 88, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
She attended Hebron Baptist Church and was retired as an office manager with Randall Brothers Lumber Company. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Augustus M. and Ruby Irene Logan Huff; her husband, L. C. Webb; and a sister, Shirley Meeks.
Survivors include a son, Gary Webb (Vickie), Winder; two sisters, Gloria Carlyle, Winder, and Jean Powers, Decatur; two grandchildren, Tony Webb (Beth) and Raina Webb Goss (Rusty); and four great-grandchildren, Austin Holbrook, Bailey Webb, Madison Ennis and Chloe Webb.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Aarron officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to Morningside Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Ann Webb (04-12-17)
