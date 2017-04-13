Gina Gatlin (04-11-17)

JEFFERSON - Gina R. Gatlin, 55, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Mrs. Gatlin was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was involved with Crossroads Church of Jackson. Gina enjoyed listening to Blues music and playing Friday night bingo, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, James Gatlin, Jr.; sons, James (Brooke) Gatlin, Michael (Amy) Gatlin and Drew (Ashley) Gatlin; siblings, Julie Sandner, Jonie Pressley and Joel C. Harris, Jr.; and grandchildren, Ivie, Tyler, Abigail and Ansley.
Celebration of life services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, from the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rod Zwemke officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, is honored to serve the family.
