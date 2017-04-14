Actions filed in Madison County Superior Court

Actions filed recently in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County include:
•Octavious Jovan Thomas, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of obstruction of an officer and theft of services.
•Tyrekis Kevonta Raiford, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer. Charges of theft by taking and two other obstruction charges were dismissed.
•Tyrus Oleaury Curry, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of confinement on a charge of aggravated assault. A charge of hindering an emergency phone call dismissed.
•James Clayton Smith, Clayton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•John Michael Baker, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to receive credit for nine months served on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. A charge of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine was dismissed.
•Connie Lynn Jackson, of Conyers, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve nine months of confinement for giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
•Joshua Eugene Alexander, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve one year of confinement on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute). A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
•Delores Marie Martin, of Comer, had her case of theft of lost or mislaid property dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the item (a phone) was returned to the victim and Martin has no prior criminal history of theft.
•Lauren Michelle Wood, of Hull, had her charges of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Jeffery Malcom after successfully completing anger management classes.
•Michael Joe Lee, of Royston, had his charge of reckless conduct dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the prosecuting law enforcement officer “expressed no further interest in pursuing this case. He believes that this is a dispute between neighbors which involved the defendant shooting a firearm on his own property.”
•Edward Casey McGill, of Commerce, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the suspected methamphetamine came back from the GBI crime lab showing no evidence of being a controlled substance.
•Ronald Iski, of Nicholson, had his charge of simple battery FVA dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution. The State agreed to dismiss the charge, providing the defendant is not arrested for a period of six months following the dismissal.
•Amber Lynn Wilkerson, of Elberton, has his charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom as part of a resolution with other charges
•Johnathan Timothy Evans, of Bowman, has his charges of aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, removing/affixing license plate with content to conceal, operating vehicle without valid tag and no proof of insurance dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the case was supposed to be dismissed Dec. 2, 2010, pursuant to an agreement to place the case on dead docket for 24 months, which was entered into on Dec. 2, 2008.
•Randy Jesse Ayers, of Danielsville, had his charges of theft by taking and simple battery dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the prosecuting victim/witness no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Tyrus O’Leaury Curry, of Athens, had his charges of first-degree burglary and two counts of failure to appear dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Kevin Michael Conley, of Carlton, had his charges of burglary in the first degree and felony theft by taking moved to “dead docket” by Judge Chris Phelps pending the resolution of Conley’s charge of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery in Habersham County.
•Trance Michael Whitfield, of Commerce, had his charges of aggravated assault, aggressive driving, simple battery and criminal trespass moved to “dead docket” by Judge Chris Phelps since the defendant has not been arrested following the June 2014 offenses and the victim in the case did not wish to go forward.
•Richard Dean Drake, of Colbert, had his charges of two counts of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon moved to “dead docket” by Judge Chris Phelps since the defendant has not been arrested since the offenses. If the defendant stays out of trouble for the next two years, the case will be dismissed, according to the order.
