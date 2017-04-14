Shirley Massey (04-11-17)

COMMERCE - Shirley Jarrett Massey, 67, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Franklin James Jarrett and Sarah Nabors Jarrett and was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wilton Massey. Mrs. Massey had a passion for the Great Smokey Mountains and travelling down unknown roads while driving. She loved reading, sweet tea and especially Elvis Presley. Most importantly, Mrs. Massey loved her family, friends and her grandson, Braxton. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jeffie and Kate Jarrett; and maternal grandparents, Oscar and Edna Nabors.
Survivors include her children, John "Josh" Massey and Jami Massey Jensrud (Nathan); siblings, Susan Jarrett Crocker (Ken), Robbie Jarrett (Diane) and Randy Jarrett (Becky); grandson, Braxton James Massey; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Harris (Sam) and Nancy Worley; mother-in-law, Frances Massey Worley; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Moon's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Gordon, Johnny Gordon, Sam Harris, Tim Crocker, Shane Baker and Anthony Clark. The family will receive friends Friday, April 14, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to any BB&T in memory of Shirley.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
