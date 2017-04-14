Julia Carlisle (04-08-17)

Julia A. Carlisle passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017.
She was the daughter of the late John Paul and Mary Nell Burke Sr. She was a retired nurse from St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens. Mrs. Carlisle was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Carlisle; and three brothers, Jack Burke, Lloyd Burke and Hugh Burke.
Survivors include her sisters, Mary Catherine Burke, St. Augustine, Fla., Jeanette Daugherty, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., Susan Adams, Haines City, Fla., Madalene Gibson, Rock Springs, Ga., and Rosie Poole, Jacksonville, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
