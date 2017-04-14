‘Bill’ Jordan (04-13-17)

COMER - Ernest James “Bill” Jordan, 85 passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Jordan was born on June 5, 1931, in Madison County, the son of the late Berry Jordan and Lilly Bryant Jordan. He was a retired mechanic having worked at Williams Pipe Line. Mr. Jordan was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Jordan.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nobie Rebecca Brown Jordan; sons, Ernest Jordan and Allen Jordan, both of Comer, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra (Bob) King, Charlene (Mike) Herbert, both of Comer, Darlene (Kendall) Weaver, Carlton, Irene Jordan and Linda (Kenneth) Guest, both of Comer; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. Interment will follow at his home. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
