BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kevin Morris named new head coach

Jefferson High School has landed one of the more-established basketball coaches in the area to succeed its former coach of 41 years.
The Jefferson Board of Education on Thursday approved Kevin Morris as the new boys’ basketball coach. Morris, who coached Apalachee for 15 years and guided the Wildcats to two Finals Fours, takes over for Bolling DuBose, who had served as Jefferson’s head coach since 1976.
Morris said he was honored to be DuBose’s successor.
“I want to do nothing more than to make him and the rest of the Jefferson community very proud of what the boys basketball team is going to be,” he said.
Morris guided Apalachee to seven state playoff appearances, most recently in 2014-15, and a pair of GHSA Class AA Final Fours in 2002-03 and 2003-04.
Apalachee and Jefferson are scheduled to face each other twice during the 2017-18 campaign.
Morris faces a rebuilding project at Jefferson, which is coming off three straight losing seasons. That includes a 4-22 mark last year, though the Dragons saw contributions from several of the younger players in the program.
“With the experience that a lot of those young kids got this past year, that’s just going to help us even more in this next year,” Morris said.
See the full story in the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
