Industrial authority to meet Monday

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Financial report
•Water requests
•Sewer requests
•Utility director report: billing report
•Other IDA-related issues: McCannon Morris Road, Willis Glenn Road
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters and land acquisition
