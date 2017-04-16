Schools gear up for another round of standardized tests

Madison County students and teachers are gearing up for another round of standardized tests this week.
The Georgia Milestones are on tap. But will they count this time?
Last year, technical problems forced the state to discard the tests as a means of determining promotion, placement and retentions for third, fifth and eighth graders.
There were some schools that had intermittent issues, Melissa Fincher, director of testing for the Georgia Department of Education told The Atlanta Journal Constitution last year. Results were transmitted, but some kids may not have performed at their best because of the disruption, she said, so it wasn’t fair to them to use the scores.
Madison County school board member Robert Hooper spoke April 10 at the county school board meeting of old-school paper and pencil being better for testing. He voiced frustration over the technical issues that nullified last year’s tests.
“We do everything we’re supposed to do and then they (the state) have glitches and throw out the tests,” said Hooper.
State law requires that students in grade three earn an “At/Above Grade Level” designation in reading to be promoted to fourth grade. In grades five and eight, state law requires that students earn an “At/Above Grade Level” designation in reading, as well as score in the Developing Learner achievement level or above in mathematics to be promoted to the next grade. Those requirements were waived last year after the technical issues.
SCHOOL MEALS
In other business April 10, the school board agreed to increase school meal prices next year by 10 cents. Elementary school lunch prices will be $1.85. Middle and high school prices will be $2.10. Adult meal prices will remain at $3.50. Superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon said no students that qualify for free meals will be affected. He said the meal prices are still low compared to other systems in the area.
BUSES PURCHASED
The school board approved the purchase of two special education lift buses with air conditioning for $188,118. Those purchases will be made with state funds.
NO TRANSFER LIST
Madison County’s school board approved a “no transfers by school by grade level” list Tuesday, meaning transfer requests into these grade levels won’t be granted for 2017-18 at the following schools due to overcrowding: Colbert, all grades except third; Comer, kindergarten, first and third grade; Danielsville, all grades except fifth; Hull-Sanford, all grades; Ila, kindergarten, second, third and fourth grades. McCannon said Madison County schools are growing and that the restrictions are necessary to keep classroom populations in order.
POSITION CREATED
The board agreed to create a kindergarten through sixth grade district literacy specialist position for the curriculum department. It will be a 12-month position and the supplement will be the same as an assistant principal.
‘TEACHABLE MOMENT’
Madison County Middle School eighth grade science teacher Sam Rafal, who leads an annual CPR training course in May for eighth graders, gave a presentation during the school board’s regular “teachable moment” portion of its meeting about the importance of learning CPR and having Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on campus. Rafal noted that since 2007, 33 children and 33 adults have been resuscitated through CPR. He said Madison County Middle School has three AEDs stationed around the campus, along with one that travels with sports teams.
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS
The county school board presented a number of awards Tuesday night. (See photos in the April 20 issue of The Madison County Journal.) Those honored included 2017 Jim Perkins award winners Sabrina Bennett, Dr. Elmer Clark, Mike Haynes, Bonnie Patrick, Melissa Ward and Ken Morgan.
Cindy Jones was honored for earning the “Vocational Agriculture (VoAg) Teacher of the Year Award” from the Georgia Cattleman’s Association.
Madison County’s Elite 8 girls’ basketball team, coached by Dan Lampe, Jackson Russum and David Harrison, was recognized. Team members included A’Dryana Maxwell, Jermany Bolton, Alexis Gantt, Jordan Bailey, Sydney Armstrong, Tykeria Barnett, Bethany Fortson, Jamilya McPherson and Niyah Turner.
Colbert Elementary School reading bowl team members were honored. They included Kyndall Iley, Reagan Fulcher, Avery Bailey, Bryce Beck, Bailey Throckmorton, Audri Aaron, Evelyn Salas and Maddie Bray.
Young Author district-wide winners were recognized, including (kindergarten) Kelsey Vickery, Colbert Elementary School, first place; and Malie Willis, Ila Elementary School, second place; (first grade) Levi Bowen, Ila Elementary School, first place; and Mora Cowne, Colbert Elementary School, second place; (second grade) Reese Colquitt, Hull-Sanford Elementary School, first place; and Mallory Lee, Comer Elementary School, second place; (third grade) Jorja Means, Hull-Sanford Elementary School, first place; and Rebecca Harris, second place; (fourth grade) Anna Barrett Ramsey, Colbert Elementary School, first; and Lexie Gillespie, Hull-Sanford Elementary School, second place; (fifth grade) Erika Hull, Hull-Sanford Elementary School, first place; and Addison Peeples, Ila Elementary School, second place; (sixth grade) Avery Bradley, MCMS, first; Jonathan Painter, MCMS, second; (seventh grade) Joshua Blackmon, MCMS, first; Rianne Morrow, MCMS, second place; (eighth grade) Taylor Herrin, MCMS, first place; and Taylor Zellner, MCMS, second place; (tenth grade) Wen Qui, MCHS, first place; and Journey Gurley, MCHS, second place.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
The Madison County Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
•MCMS: Marilyn Hilley, medical leave, sixth grade social studies; Lori Ober, medical leave, seventh grade social studies; Allison Owen, filling in for Hilley, long-term substitute; Whitney Green, maternity leave, media specialist; Allyson Terrell, retirement, sixth grade science.
•MCHS: Claire Bowen, leave without pay, special education; Connie Kimbrell, retirement, Family and Consumer Sciences; Cole Cunningham, replace David Smith, health and PE teacher; Abby Newland, transfer from Comer, replacing Evan Donevant, art teacher.
•Transportation: Terry Herring, leave without pay, driver; Michael Parham, change in hours from full-time to part-time sub driver; Alphonzo Hitchcock, change in hours, replacing Michael Parham, from call-in sub and trip driver to full-time sub driver.
•School nutrition: Emily Pulliam, maternity leave, SNP worker; Lacey Kirk, termination, food assistant.
•Student services: Robin Smith, resignation, secretary; Laureen Kurtze, hire/new, school psychologist; and Chazlynn Berryamn, replacing Robin Smith, from Ila tech specialist to secretary/bookkeeper.
•Employees who declined to sign new contracts: Ashely Armour, Hull-Sanford, second grade; Addie Henderson, Hull-Sanford, first grade; Megan Runkle, Madison County High School, special education; Molly Kendrick, Madison County Middle School, sixth grade language arts; Jason Jones, Madison County High School, special education.
•Comer: Jessica Ice, resignation, pre-K parapro.
•Hull-Sanford: Kathy Tyner, retirement, tech specialist; Becky Mathis, hire/filling in for pre-K position, long-term sub; Bethany Keller, resignation, pre-K parapro; Haley Powers, resignation, pre-K teacher.
•Samantha Chitwood, resignation, ASP; Amy Summers, leave without pay, fifth grade teacher; Dylan Vanderfor, hire/replacing Chitwood, ASP; Beth Tatum, medical leave, speech language pathologist; Heather Hanley, change of duties, replacing Janet Carlson, from fifth grade teacher to media specia
