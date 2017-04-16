The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Auburn.
According to a news release, a 911 call was made just after 4 p.m. Sunday to report a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Wages Road. Auburn police officer Billy Willis arrived at the scene and was told by a female complainant that a male aggressor had left the scene and run into a wooded area behind the residence. Sgt. Jeff Scott arrived and began searching the area when he encountered the suspect, Stephen Frank Nichols, 46. Nichols attempted to provide false information about his identity and then drew a firearm and fired at the officer, according to the release. Scott then fired back, striking Nichols multiple times.
Nichols was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center where he is in serious condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Auburn Police Department requested GBI's assistance with the investigation. When the GBI completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry