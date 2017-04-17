Former Banks County High School basketball player and current senior Kahmal Wiley is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after a single-car accident early Saturday morning left Wiley seriously injured.
He was life-flighted to the hospital, where he had part of one leg amputated. He is stable condition.
"At about 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Newton Bridge Road," said Epifanio Rodriguez, public information officer of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. "A 2002 Lexus ES300 driven by Kahmal Jerard Wiley, 17, was traveling south on Newton Bridge Road where he
lost control of his vehicle.
"The vehicle struck a tree. The car was split completely in half. Roadway evidence shows the speed Mr. Wiley was driving
was in excess of 100 mph."
Rodriguez added impairment is not suspected in the wreck.
Wiley helped lead the Leopards to the Region 8-AA championship last season, averaging 16.6 points and 11.9 rebounds.
A GoFundMe page has been established Wiley's medical bills and college funds.
www.gofundme.com/kahmals-medical-and-college-fund
