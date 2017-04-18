Ag Day set for April 22

Tuesday, April 18. 2017
Madison County’s annual “Ag Day” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Memorial Park in Danielsville adjacent to the county government complex.
A tractor parade is set for 11 a.m. Admission is free. There will be modern and antique farm equipment on display, agricultural exhibits and demonstrations, food and prizes. For more information, call Lauren Lord at 706-795-2104.
