DANIELSVILLE - Wilbur “Wib” Claude Ledford, 74, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Born and raised in Franklin, N.C., Wib was the son of the late Rev. Claude Ledford and Effie Byrd Ledford. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Kamdin Ledford; two brothers, Talmadge and Gilmer Ledford; and one sister, Deborah Dicero. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1965, retired from the University of Georgia, and was a poultry farmer. He was a Christian by faith, Baptist by choice.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Linda Ledford; sons, Timmy (Colleen) Ledford, Danielsville, Dale (Katrina) Ledford, Danielsville, Keith (Carmen) Ledford, Jefferson, and Kevin (Amanda) Ledford, Danielsville; sisters, Kaye Guy, Kathy Henson, Faye McCall, Glenda Evans, all of Franklin and Carol Aiello, Seattle, Wash.; brother, Davis Ledford, Franklin; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Home going service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Pastors Douglas Duncan and Bobby Cloer will officiate. Burial will be in the Prentiss Baptist Church cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, and from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at Macon Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Ledford, T.C. Ledford, David Treadway, Todd Ledford, Billy Ledford, Ricky Ledford, Wayne Hodgin and David Speed. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Ledford, Kyle Ledford, Joseph Ledford and Blake Ledford.
Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at maconfuneralhome.com
‘Wib’ Ledford (04-16-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry