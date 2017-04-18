‘Dink’ Sailors (04-15-17)

WINDER - Winifred (Dink) Sailors, 92, went to Heaven Saturday, April 15, 2017, following a period of declining health.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, and the daughter of the late Arthur and Nettie Cook Elrod. Mrs. Sailors was preceded in death by her husband, Chet Sailors in 1988; and siblings, Clara Haynie, Mary Brown, Billie Hardigree, Kenny Elrod and Shirley Thornton. Mrs. Sailors enjoyed playing the piano and fishing. She was a member of Pentecost United Methodist Church and was a retired seamstress.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Terrell and Gayle Sailors; grandsons, Ryan Sailors and Michael Sailors, all of Winder; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 19, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 19, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Brian Davis and Dave Staton officiating.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Pentecost United Methodist Church, 1055 Highway 82, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
