WATKINSVILLE - David Bruce Stapleton, 53, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Gloria Moore Stapleton.
Survivors include a brother, John Stapleton (Clarissa), Statham; two sisters, Kay Stapleton, Watkinsville, and Jennifer Thornton (Phil), Benton, Tenn.; and nieces and nephew, Quincy Damron, Anna Drake and Asa Thornton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brent Gilstrap officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
David Stapleton (04-16-17)
