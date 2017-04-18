David Stapleton (04-16-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, April 18. 2017
WATKINSVILLE - David Bruce Stapleton, 53, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Gloria Moore Stapleton.

Survivors include a brother, John Stapleton (Clarissa), Statham; two sisters, Kay Stapleton, Watkinsville, and Jennifer Thornton (Phil), Benton, Tenn.; and nieces and nephew, Quincy Damron, Anna Drake and Asa Thornton.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brent Gilstrap officiating.

Smith Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.