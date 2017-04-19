Banks plant will expand Commerce utility services

Wednesday, April 19. 2017
Commerce utility departments could add significantly to their customer base in a bit more than a year. City council Monday unanimously approved a series of agreements with Diana Naturals Inc., a new plant in Banks County.
The company will become a customer of Commerce as it begins operations, planned for summer 2018.
The new plant, which will be predominantly dedicated to meat processing, is expected to buy water and sewer services and natural gas from Commerce.
Diana Food manufactures ingredients for the food and beverage industries.
Commerce Mayor Clark Hill, noting the multiple items on the council agenda about the plant, said economic development projects sometimes take years to come about and then multiple things happen quickly.
He characterized the project as a “good one” for Banks County and Commerce.
