Commerce hires new CPS principal

Wednesday, April 19. 2017
The Commerce Board of Education hired a new primary school principal Monday night and began this week interviewing four finalists for the Commerce High School principal’s position being vacated by the retirement of Donnie Drew.
Susan Tolbert, current principal of Whit Davis Middle School in Athens-Clarke, was hired to replace Lisa Maddox, whose retirement from CPS takes effect June 30.
Supt. Joy Tolbert quickly pointed out she and Susan Tolbert are not related.
“I never laid eyes on her before,” she assured.
