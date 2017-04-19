Commerce is participating in Georgia Cities Week next week. Officials plan several events throughout the week for residents to learn about the city. Events include:
•Commerce Spring Beautification Day, on Saturday, April 22, from 8-11 a.m. — Participants will partner with Southeast Toyota to clean up and beautify the City of Commerce. The clean-up includes planting flowers, cleaning flower beds, pressure washing sidewalks and other things.
•Touch a Truck, on Tuesday, April 25, from 4-7 p.m. — City vehicles will be on display. Attendees can look at the vehicles, as well as sit in them and take photos. The event will be in the Cherry Street parking lot and on Sycamore Street.
•Tours of the Commerce Water Plant, on Thursday, April 27, from 4-7 p.m. — This is the first time the water plant will be open to the public.
•City employee spring appreciation lunch – Friday, April 28, at noon.
•Hearts for Honduras 5K, on Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m. — The race is hosted by First United Methodist Church of Commerce.
The city will also recognize employees throughout the week.
Cities throughout the state participate in the Georgia Cities Week program.
“Georgia Cities Week gives cities an opportunity to share information about the valuable services cities provide to residents and how cities positively impact their quality of life,” according to the Georgia Municipal Association. “The week is also an opportunity to celebrate community achievements and recognize volunteers and city employees.”
Commerce to host Georgia Cities Week events
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry