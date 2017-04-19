Two juveniles were arrested last week in connection with several recent car break-ins in Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were first called to a Green Street residence after someone stole a woman’s purse and cell phone from her vehicle. That phone was later reactivated and the victim told the suspect via text that he would be arrested if he didn’t return the stolen property in an hour.
He came to the woman’s house to return the items and told her he’d only broken into vehicles a few times.
On the boy’s phone, officers found photos of handguns reported stolen from other entering auto cases.
The photo was sent by a friend, who the boy claimed stole the guns.
Officers also found messages about purchasing the purse and iPhone. Other messages indicated the boy sold marijuana.
The next day, officers searched for the suspect who the first boy claimed stole the guns at a Jefferson Street residence. The boy’s mother consented to a search. They found marijuana, pipes and two suspected marijuana plants in his room, along with a pack of Timeless time cigarettes (the same brand that had been taken during a car break-in).
When asked about the stolen guns, the boy said they were at the first suspect’s house. He claimed they returned some of them shortly after they stole them.
The duo reportedly drove a black Ford Expedition law enforcement vehicle with no markings when they were “robbing cars.”
See more arrests in the April 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Juveniles arrested for car break-ins in Commerce
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry