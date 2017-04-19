Loud applause from celebratory residents filled the room Monday after Jackson County leaders denied a rezoning request for a warehouse in Jefferson.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to deny rezoning 89 acres at the corner of Hog Mountain Road and Storey Lane, refusing the developer’s request to table the item until May. Inland Holdings, LLC, planned to construct two industrial buildings at the site totaling over 1.2 million square feet.
See the full story in the April 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Hog Mountain warehouse request denied
