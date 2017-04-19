BOE ponders teacher pay supplement for next year

Should the Jackson County Board of Education keep the same local supplement percentage in place next year, or lower that amount in light of a higher state salary level?
That was the discussion last week as the board wrestled with local budget implications of a higher state salary. Among the possible implications would be to balance next year’s budget by shifting some capital expenses to the SPLOST budget, but that could delay the system’s bid to build up its SPLOST reserves to start working on a new high school in Braselton.
Whatever the BOE decides, local teachers will see their salaries increase for the 2017-2018 school year. The state is raising its base pay across the board. A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree, for example, will see their state pay go from $33,424 per year to $34,093, a two percent hike.
But that move will also affect the system’s local supplement pay to teachers since local supplements in the system are based on a percentage of the state pay (some systems pay flat amounts and not a percentage.)
See the full story in the April 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
