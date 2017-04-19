High speed chase ends in crash, arrest

A Gainesville man faces charges in Jackson County after a high-speed chase in Talmo.
John Canler Gilstrap, 24, 1530 Lee Waldrip Drive, Gainesville, was arrested for aggravated assault, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while driver’s license is suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and wrong-way driving.
Jackson County Sheriff’s officers initiated a traffic stop after Gilstrap continuously weaved his vehicle, struck a guard rail and drove the wrong way on Hwy. 129. The officer feared Gilstrap was a threat to the public and followed him on a high-speed chase, at times driving 110-120 miles per hour.
Gilstrap went off-road several times during the chase and eventually blew a tire, spun out and struck a guard rail. The vehicle stopped in the roadway before rapidly driving towards the officer’s patrol car.
The chase continued and Gilstrap’s vehicle lost another tire when turning onto Talmo Trail. His vehicle began weaving violently and the officer suspected the chase would end soon.
Gilstrap continued down Talmo Trail, and crossed Hwy. 332 to AJ Irvin. Gilstrap was driving 60-mph when he reached the railroad tracks. His vehicle went airborne, rolled several times and finally stopped upright in a yard.
Gilstrap took off on foot, but put his hands over his head when he saw the officer was gaining on him.
Officers found a syringe and needle in his pocket. Gilstrap’s head was bleeding and he was transported to the hospital.
See more arrests in the April 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
