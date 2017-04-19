Growth within the Traditions of Braselton community may soon pick up.
The Jackson County BOC approved rezoning 48 acres within the West Jackson community from planned unit development to residential on Monday to allow smaller lot sizes. The expansion will require another entrance to the subdivision on Jackson Trail Road.
Traditions Land Group, LLC, is ready to sell the 71 undeveloped plots to a builder. The property is located on the back end of the property.
Traditions’ request was approved with two conditions: 10-feet of right of way must be granted and Traditions Way must be extended to Jackson Trail Road. Developers believe that access will give public safety officials an easier route into the community in case of emergencies.
The approved 71 lots were part of the 1,550 lots approved for the development in 1998.
Approximately 1,200 have been developed and 450 have homes constructed on them.
See more from the BOC meeting in the April 19 issue of The Braselton News.
Traditions growth to pick up?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry