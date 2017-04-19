A Hoschton man called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last week after another man threatened to kill him and banged on his door with a baseball bat.
Deputies reported to a Hwy. 53 residence on reports of simple assault and criminal trespass. After hearing the man banging on the door with the bat, the complainant said he retreated and got a firearm to scare him off.
The suspect, who the complainant had previously reported for criminal trespass, then fled on a scooter. He had a multi-colored helmet and a black backpack.
Officers advised the complainant to get a temporary protection order.
See more incidents in the April 19 issue of The Braselton News.
Threatening man with baseball bat flees on scooter
