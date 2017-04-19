Track and Field: Commerce leads area track meet after day one

After the first day of the Area 4-1A Public track qualifier, the Commerce High School boys’ team finds itself in first place with 48 points.
The Tigers hold a 12-point lead over Hancock Central and Warren County High School.
The full results of the meet weren’t known before press time. The top-four finishers in each event moves on to state sectionals.
Moving on to sectionals so far for the Tigers are the pole vaulters: Greyson Burke and Tucker Flint. Burke and Flint finished first and second, respectively. Will Thomas and Easley Smith are moving on to sectionals in discus throw. They finished second and third, respectively in the event. Jose Verde (11:24.63) finished third in the 3,200-meter run and is moving through to sectionals.
