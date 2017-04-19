Baseball: Tigers nearing end of regular season

The Commerce Tiger baseball season has reached its final two games.
This week, the Tigers close out the 2017 season with games vs. Athens Academy on Thursday and at Riverside Military Academy on Friday.

•Athens Academy 8, Commerce 1 (April 17): The Tigers (15-12, 3-6 Region 8-1A) amassed nine hits, three more than Athens Academy but only came away with one run. Cade Overstreet led all players with three hits. Charlie Ledford added a hit.
The defense committed two errors. Athens Academy committed zero. Nate Ray pitched four innings and recorded two strikeouts.
Athens Academy snagged a run in the first and another in the second to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers’ lone run came in the fourth inning and the lead was 2-1. Athens Academy broke the game open in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring three runs apiece to bump the lead to 8-1.
