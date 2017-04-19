TRACK AND FIELD: Lady Dragons close regular season with win

The Jefferson girls warmed up for this week’s Region 8-AAAA meet by taking the first-place trophy in the seven-team Dragon Invitational on Saturday.
Jefferson edged out Athens Academy by three points (142-139) while North Gwinnett was also in contention for the title with 135.5 points.
“Going into this meet I really wasn’t expecting to win, because on paper North Gwinnett, Athens Academy, and Chattahoochee had better times than us,” coach Brandon Vinson said. “I told the girls the day before that what I did expect was for us to compete hard, get personal records and believe with God nothing shall be impossible and that would be winning.”
Akera Benton enjoyed a standout performance, winning the triple jump (36-00.25), long jump (17-05) and the 400 meters (1:00.16). Benton also helped the 4 x 400 team — which included Keosha Sims, Taylor Love and Madelyn Long — to a victory in that event with a time of 4:11.93.
