TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson boys’ team caps undefeated regular season

While the Jefferson boys’ track and field team now has the postseason to think about, the regular season was perfection.
The team finished with 165 points at Saturday’s Dragon Invitational, beating second-place Chattahoochee by 30 points, to win the eight-team meet and close out an unbeaten regular season.
Jonathan Paolozzi won the discus with a career-best throw of 159-09. Tanner Carson swept the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.56 and 40.41 seconds respectively.
Clay Pender won the 400 meters (50.58) and finished as runner-up in the 800 meters (1:58.10).
Thomas Martin grabbed second in the pole vault (12-06). Adding a second-place finish was the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Clay Pender, Tanner Carson, Kamiru Ndirangu and Max Higgins (3:30.99).
Jefferson, which has won four straight region titles, will host the Region 8-AAAA meet this Wednesday and Friday. This is the Dragons’ first year in 8-AAAA.
