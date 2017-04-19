GIRLS TENNIS: Lady Panthers enjoy surprise run in region tourney

The Jackson County girls’ tennis team began the region tournament as a No. 4 seed, but ended up being one of the final teams left on the court.
The Lady Panthers (9-9) won matches in the first two rounds of the Region 8-AAA tournament before falling to host Morgan County 3-1 in the finals on Thursday.
“It’s a win-win situation today (Thursday) … there’s nothing to hang their heads about,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “Finishing as runners-up coming out of the fourth-place spot, I’ll take that everyday — and twice on Sunday.”
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Haralson County on Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament.
Jackson County’s 4-1 second-round victory over Hart County proved to be the surprise match of the two-day region tournament.
“I thought that my girls handled the pressure very well because they weren’t expected to win, so by winning, they kind of shocked everybody,” Brooks said. “The shock, you could kind of feel the tension after that.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
