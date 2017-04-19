BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons take third straight region runner-up finish

Despite competing in a new region, the Jefferson boys’ tennis team found itself in a familiar territory: Playing in the region finals.
But the newcomers were unable to dethrone the reigning 8-AAAA champions. For a third straight year, Jefferson finished as region runners-up, losing 3-0 to North Oconee in the 8-AAAA finals on Wednesday.
“I’m very proud of my boys,” coach Allen Thompson said. “We have a very young team and (we’re) new to the region. I couldn’t be prouder for their effort.”
The Dragons finished second to Oconee County in both 2015 and 2016 in 8-AAA before making the jump to 8-AAAA this season.
Jefferson was slated to take on Region 6-AAAA No. 3 seed LaFayette at home on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class AAAA tournament. The winner will face West Laurens or Henry County in Round 2. The Dragons have reached the Sweet 16 the past two seasons.
For the rest of this story, see the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
