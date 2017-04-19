GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Panthers tie school wins record

Ivy Bell found the ball in the back of the net four times on Monday night as the Jackson County girls’ soccer team secured a historic victory.


Led by Bell’s four goals and three more from Haley Franklin, the Lady Panthers routed Franklin County 10-0 on the road to improve to 14-2, tying the school record for wins.
Jackson County, which will begin state tournament play on Tuesday (6 p.m.) at home against Adairsville, has won nine games in a row, winning its last four games by a combined 38-1.
“The girls have really finished the regular season strong with a nine-game winning streak,” coach Matt Maier said. “Getting the school record for most wins in a season was a goal of ours and tying it is a good accomplishment.”
The victory also clinched a perfect 10-0 record in region play.
For the rest of this story, see the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
