The Jackson County boys’ soccer team will start its postseason journey at home after disposing of an improved region foe.
The Panthers (9-7, 7-3), who will close the regular season Friday at Gainesville, beat Franklin County 4-2 on the road Monday, secured a No. 2 seed and hosting rights for the first round of the state playoffs.
The Lions entered the game at 1-9-1 but recently upset East Jackson and posed some problems in Monday night’s contest, which included a two-hour lightning delay.
“While we dominated possession and kept the pressure on them in their defensive third, they made the most of their chances,” Jackson County coach Bob Betz said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers lock down home playoff game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry