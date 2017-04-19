Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said he spent Easter weekend attempting to sort out the multitude of playoff scenarios in the topsy-turvy 8-AAAA.
He ultimately decided his energy would be best spent elsewhere.
“There could be 100 different things happen between now and Friday,” Knight said. “I’m not smart enough to even try to think about those things. I just want us to take care of business.”
Jefferson (15-11), with a 6-7 record in 8-AAAA, sits in a three-way tie for third place with North Oconee and St. Pius X after losing to Madison County 6-2 on Monday.
Just three games separate first place Madison County and Oconee County (which are tied with 8-5 records) from last place Stephens County.
The top four teams qualify for the state playoffs; two regular season games remain.
For the rest of this story, see the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Dragons still fighting for playoff spot
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry