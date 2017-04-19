BASEBALL: Eagles swept by Morgan Co. to conclude region play

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 19. 2017
By Chris Hamby
Correspondent
With the region title already clinched by Morgan County and East Jackson already eliminated from playoffs, there wasn’t much for either team to play for Friday and it showed in the first game.

Morgan County defeated East Jackson 9-3 in game 1 and 17-2 in game 2.
In Game 1, it took five innings before either team woke up. Morgan County plated six runs that inning to blow the game open.
Austin Thomas had the only RBI of the night for East Jackson (4-25) as the rest of the night was filled with throwing errors and walks.
In Game 2, Morgan County jumped on Luke Hadden and chased him off the mound in the first inning as it scored 11 runs en route to its 17-2 victory to complete the sweep.
Jake Varner and Wes Bruce grabbed both hits and RBIs for East Jackson.
The series started last Tuesday (April 11) with Morgan County winning 15-0.
East Jackson was scheduled to play its season finale on Tuesday against Chestatee.
